South Ayrshire councillor defects to Alba after Ash Regan move

Following former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan's decision to cross to Alba this weekend, South Ayrshire councillor Chris Cullen announced he was making the same move.

Cullen, who represents Ayr East Ward, was elected in 2017 and re-elected last year as an SNP candidate. He said after hearing Regan's speech at the Alba conference, he was filled with"renewed optimism for the future of Scotland" and decided to make the move himself - accusing the SNP of having"strung along" members.

"I was then completely blown away by Ash Regan’s decision to join Alba Party as she was someone that I already respected for her principled stance over the discredited Gender Recognition Reforms." He went on:"However, when she said in her speech that now hope returns to the Scottish Independence movement I was filled with renewed optimism for the future of Scotland for the first time in a long while. I knew then that there was only one action I could take, so I’m proud to announce today that I am now an Alba Party councillor on South Ayrshire Council.” headtopics.com

Regan welcomed the councillor's move, having called on other SNP figures to join"Team Independence" within Alba on Saturday. “I am therefore pleased that we have achieved an important milestone in now having representation at every level of Government: at Westminster, Council level, and of course Holyrood where I hope to be the first of many Alba Party members of the Scottish Parliament," she said.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SunScotNational »

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to Alba PartyTHE former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has joined the Alba Party. Read more ⮕

Humza Yousaf responds after Ash Regan joins Alba partyTHE First Minister has responded after Ash Regan, a former SNP leadership candidate, defected to the Alba Party ... Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to Alex Salmond’s Alba partyAsh Regan says she left the SNP because it had 'lost its focus on independence' Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to become Alba Party's first MSPAsh Regan is joining the Alba Party, which was set up by former SNP leader Alex Salmond. She said she is quitting the SNP as it has 'drifted' from its focus on independence. Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan defects to Alba partyFormer SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has quit the party to join the Alba Party – becoming its first ever MSP. Read more ⮕

MSP Ash Regan defecting to join Alba is ‘no great loss’, Humza Yousaf saysThe SNP leader and Scottish First Minister reacted after former party leadership candidate Ash Regan announced she was joining the Alba Party. Read more ⮕