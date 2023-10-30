South Ayrshire councillor defects to Alba after Ash Regan move

Following former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan's decision to cross to Alba this weekend, South Ayrshire councillor Chris Cullen announced he was making the same move.
Cullen, who represents Ayr East Ward, was elected in 2017 and re-elected last year as an SNP candidate. He said after hearing Regan's speech at the Alba conference, he was filled with"renewed optimism for the future of Scotland" and decided to make the move himself - accusing the SNP of having"strung along" members.
"I was then completely blown away by Ash Regan’s decision to join Alba Party as she was someone that I already respected for her principled stance over the discredited Gender Recognition Reforms." He went on:"However, when she said in her speech that now hope returns to the Scottish Independence movement I was filled with renewed optimism for the future of Scotland for the first time in a long while. I knew then that there was only one action I could take, so I’m proud to announce today that I am now an Alba Party councillor on South Ayrshire Council.” headtopics.com
Regan welcomed the councillor's move, having called on other SNP figures to join"Team Independence" within Alba on Saturday. “I am therefore pleased that we have achieved an important milestone in now having representation at every level of Government: at Westminster, Council level, and of course Holyrood where I hope to be the first of many Alba Party members of the Scottish Parliament," she said.We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.