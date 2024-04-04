South African Footballer Luke Fleurs Shot Dead in Car Hijacking

South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been shot dead in a car hijacking in Johannesburg . The horror incident took place in the suburb of Florida on Wednesday night at a petrol station when gunmen approached the 24-year-old. The tragic defender's current club Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the sad news on social media. They paid tribute to the star and sent their condolences to his friends and family reports the Mirror.
The club statement read: "It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peac
Luke Fleurs South African Footballer Car Hijacking Johannesburg Kaizer Chiefs Tragedy Condolences SAPS
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »