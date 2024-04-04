South African Footballer Luke Fleurs Shot Dead in Car Hijacking

South African footballer Luke Fleurs has been shot dead in a car hijacking in Johannesburg . The horror incident took place in the suburb of Florida on Wednesday night at a petrol station when gunmen approached the 24-year-old. The tragic defender's current club Kaizer Chiefs confirmed the sad news on social media. They paid tribute to the star and sent their condolences to his friends and family reports the Mirror.

The club statement read: "It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce that Kaizer Chiefs player, Luke Fleurs tragically lost his life last night during a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this difficult time. The SAPS are handling the matter and further details will be communicated in due course. May his dear soul rest in peac

Luke Fleurs South African Footballer Car Hijacking Johannesburg Kaizer Chiefs Tragedy Condolences SAPS

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijackingThe 24-year-old was killed in Johannesburg.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs Defender Luke Fleurs Shot Dead in Johannesburg HijackingLuke Fleurs, a 24-year-old defender for Kaizer Chiefs, was tragically shot dead in a hijacking incident in Johannesburg. The incident occurred at a petrol station in the suburb of Florida. Kaizer Chiefs expressed their sadness and offered condolences to Fleurs' family and friends.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs shot dead in car hijackingThe 24-year-old was killed in Johannesburg.

Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »

Luke Fleurs dead at 24: Kaizer Chiefs defender and Olympics star tragically killed in botched hijacking,...EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or “live” services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Premier League Darts: Luke Littler, Michael van Gerwen, Michael Smith and Luke Humphries in actionLive updates and live commentary from Premier League Darts as the 2024 tournament hits Brighton.

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Luke Littler ends Luke Humphries’ winning run in Premier LeagueFollowing successive wins in Brighton, Nottingham and Dublin, Humphries had opened up a seven-point lead at the top of table

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »