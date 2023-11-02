Sources: Newcastle United launch internal probe after £5.6m Sandro Tonali reveal

Newcastle United are launching an internal investigation into the summer deal to bring Sandro Tonali to the club,It is believed club chiefs want answers as to how the recruitment team failed to discover Tonali’s betting problem.

The Italy international has been banned for 10 months by the Italian FA following illegal betting charges – with that suspension upheld worldwide by FIFA. Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson are now both under fire for the signing – which cost the club aThe Magpies now face the huge cost of picking up Tonali’s wages during his ban.

Sources say the midfielder earns £140,000-a-week, meaning Newcastle will have to pay out around £5.6million during his period of unavailability.Nickson has previously been singled out for praise by co-owner Amanda Staveley, while Ashworth has been credited for the huge rebuild at St James’ Park which has transformed them into an established top-six side. headtopics.com

Tonali played 12 times across all competitions following his move from AC Milan in the summer, scoring once.Newcastle are now keen to replace the Italy international as they prepare to potentially fight on four fronts simultaneously this season.Man City midfielder Kalvin Phillips could join the club on loan in the January transfer window.

It is believed the Magpies will be restricted to loan signings only in the mid-season window due to Financial Fair Play constraints. Eddie Howe’s side, who sit sixth in the Premier League, are next in action in the League Cup against Man United on Wednesday (1 November). headtopics.com

