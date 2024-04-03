Sopranos Star Drea de Matteo Reveals Awkward Moment Telling Kids About 'Racy' OnlyFans Collaboration

Sopranos star Drea de Matteo saved herself from financial ruin after joining OnlyFans last year. Now the actress, 52, has revealed the awkward moment that she had to tell her two children that she'd filmed a 'racy' collaboration with sex symbol Carmen Electra for the subscription-based site.
Appearing on Club Random's The Sage Steele Show, Drea said, 'I had to sit them down the other day and be like,"Look, I did a collaboration with Carmen Electra and these pictures are racy - I'm not gonna lie." 'They are a hundred per cent holy s**t, I've never seen myself in a public photo like that,' she continued. 'I always go over everything with them if there's something crazy. And I've even had to make sure that there was a company in place to take down if they got leake
