Sophie Turner Steps Out of Taylor Swift's Apartment in NYC Amid Divorce

Sophie Turner kept cozy while stepping out of her friend Taylor Swift's apartment in New York City on Tuesday. The Game of Thrones alum, 27, bundled up in a large grey hoodie, black coat and oversized grey pants, as she caught an Uber. The actress — who is believed to be crashing at her superstar pal's, 33, home amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, 34 — paired her outfit with comfortable sneakers.

The mother-of-two — who recently enjoyed a girls' night out with friend Dakota Johnson — shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses and held a cellphone in her hand. She also carried a large green tote bag, which appeared to hold a stuffed animal toy inside

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DAİLYMAİLCELEB »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OK_MAGAZİNE: 'Sophie Turner is being mum-shamed for trying to move on'EXCLUSIVE: Kerry Katona has shared her opinion on the split between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner , after the latter was snapped kissing aristocrat Peregrine Pearson

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

BRİTİSHVOGUE: Dakota Johnson And Sophie Turner Do Twinning Looks On A Girls’ Night OutDakota Johnson might be the latest celeb to get inducted into Taylor Swift ’s restaurant-hopping cabal.

Source: BritishVogue | Read more »

MENNEWSDESK: The National to headline Sounds of the City 2024 show at Castlefield BowlThe Taylor Swift collaborators will come to Manchester in July 2024

Source: MENnewsdesk | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises for being 'cruel and rude' to Robbie WilliamsMurder on the Dancefloor singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor has taken to Instagram to share a candid video in which she discussed the 'unkind' comments she made about Robbie Williams in 1998

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

METROUK: Sophie Ellis-Bextor apologises to Robbie Williams 25 years after dig'I was 19...and I am not being very kind...it bothered me for about 20 years.'

Source: MetroUK | Read more »

GLAMOURMAGUK: Taylor Swift Changed a Joe Alwyn ‘Karma’ Lyric to be About Travis Kelce — and His Reaction Was So Emotional Taylor Swift had Travis Kelce on the brain during the second Eras Tour stop in Argentina. Here's one of the night's biggest Traylor moments.

Source: GlamourMagUK | Read more »