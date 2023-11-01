United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

Sophie Turner, the Game Of Thrones star, was spotted sharing a passionate kiss with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in Paris. They were seen near the Gare du Nord station and later reunited at the Stade de France. Sophie was dressed in an all-black ensemble and a red baseball cap, while Peregrine kept it casual in grey jeans and a dark jacket. They arrived together at the chauffeur pick-up location and shared a kiss before parting ways.

Sophie Turner shares a kiss with aristocrat Peregrine Pearson in ParisGAME of Thrones star Sophie Turner shares a tender kiss with one of Britain’s most eligible bachelors — who has just ditched a real-life princess. Sophie and Peregrine reunited later at Paris' Stade de France where the actress unveiled the Rugby World Cup trophy. After the smooch on Saturday, the pair parted in chauffeur-driven cars — before reuniting later at the city’s Stade de France where Sophie unveiled the Read more ⮕

French Heir Peregrine Pearson Splits from Wife SophieFrench heir Peregrine Pearson has announced his split from wife Sophie after three years of marriage. The couple, who have young children together, have signed prenuptial agreements and are working through their separation amicably. Read more ⮕

Sophie Turner shares a kiss with Peregrine Pearso in ParisSophie Turner was spotted kissing Peregrine Pearso, Britain's most eligible bachelor, in Paris. This comes just one month after her ex-husband Joe Jonas filed for divorce. Meanwhile, Joe took their children out trick-or-treating in New York. Peregrine, who is the heir of the 4th Viscount Cowdray, recently split from model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The new couple enjoyed a public display of affection before parting ways and later reuniting at the Stade de France. Read more ⮕

Aristocrat with £224m net worth seen kissing Game of Thrones star Sophie TurnerPeregrine Pearson, the eldest son and heir of Michael Pearson, the 4th Viscount Cowdray, was seen sharing a kiss with Sophie Turner. Peregrine, who has a family net worth of more than £224million, had previously dated Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark. The photo of the kiss was published by The Sun and it happened in Paris before they attended the Rugby World Cup together. Read more ⮕

Who is Peregrine Pearson? Sophie Turner caught kissing multi-millionaire amid split from Joe JonasThe Game of Thrones actress is divorcing her famous husband Read more ⮕

Sophie Turner seen kissing royal's ex after reaching custody deal with Joe JonasGame of Thrones star Sophie Turner, who has recently split from singer Joe Jonas, was reportedly spotted smooching Peregrine Pearson - who has just broken up with a princess Read more ⮕