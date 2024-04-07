Sophie Devine century leads New Zealand to victory over England

A Sophie Devine century off the final ball guided New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over England in the final game of the ODI series in Hamilton. White Ferns captain Devine came to the crease at 90-3 but dug in and anchored her side to a comprehensive victory, finishing with 100 runs off 93 balls. She finished the game in style, hitting a six to bring up her century and secure her side's victory.

Scorecard: New Zealand vs England, third ODI Tammy Beaumont leads England to ODI series-clinching win over New Zealand Watch the best sport with a NOW Membership England took to the crease first but were dealt an early blow as Tammy Beaumont was caught on the pads by Hannah Row for just three runs. Maia Bouchier was dismissed just an over later before captain Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt looked to anchor the innings. On 82 runs from 17 overs, Sciver-Brunt was caught off Amelia Kerr's bowling for 2

