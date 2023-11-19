Son of church elder killed by terrorists speaks out ahead of 40th anniversary

The son of a church elder killed by republican terrorists said he “harbours no bitterness”, but feels a sense of injustice. Three people were killed and seven injured when gunmen attacked the Mountain Lodge Pentecostal Church, near Darkley in Co Armagh, on November 20, 1983. The atrocity was claimed by the “Catholic Reaction Force” but later reports linked the INLA to the shootings.

Church elders Harold Browne, 59, Victor Cunningham, 39, and David Wilson, 44, were killed in the attack, which has been described as among the most chilling in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The church will hold a service on Sunday ahead of the 40th anniversary. Mr Browne’s son, David, said the men “didn’t stand a chance”





Gun Attack on Rural Gospel Hall in DarkleyA gun attack took place at a rural gospel hall in Darkley, south Armagh, in November 1983. The attack targeted a small congregation of a Protestant community in a mainly Catholic area. The incident was carried out by a group calling itself the Catholic Reaction Force, which was a cover name for the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA).

