'Somerset Gimp' who terrified female drivers and was banned from writhing around on the ground unmasked

Hunt has been found guilty on two counts of intentional harassment, alarm or distress.Bristol Magistrates Court heard how female motorists driving home late at night were left terrified after seeing a man dressed in a black gimp suit.Hunt, 32 was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.Now, Avon and Somerset Police have released images of Hunt's outfit that he wore when terrifying his victims.

I had to speed up to get past them and he jumped to the side of my car," she said in a statement."When I saw the person I felt sheer horror. When I got home I was shaking and crying. I was scared by this person - anything could have happened and they had their hands behind their back and they could have been holding anything."Ms Brown's sister-in-law, Chloe Smith said: "I was scared by what he was doing because it was dark and they were dressed like that.

