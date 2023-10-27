'Somerset Gimp' guilty for terrifying women and 'writhing' on ground unmasked and now subject to Sexual...

Hunt has been found guilty on two counts of intentional harassment, alarm or distress.Bristol Magistrates Court heard how female motorists driving home late at night were left terrified after seeing a man dressed in a black gimp suit.Hunt, 32 was fined £100 and ordered to pay £200 compensation to each of his three victims and £620 prosecution costs.Now, Avon and Somerset Police have released images of Hunt's outfit that he wore when terrifying his victims.

Read more: Man accused of being Somerset gimp banned by court from wearing masks or wriggling on floor ahead of October trialRead more: Man arrested after multiple 'gimp' sightings in Somerset24 hours later on 9 May, Samantha Brown was driving home from work with her sister-in-law and another colleague when she saw a man dressed in black wearing a facemark.In a statement, she described feeling "sheer horror"."When I saw them my sister-in-law screamed.

Read more:

LBC »

Man accused of being 'Somerset Gimp' appears in court for trialJoshua Hunt, 32, is appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court today for his trial. Faces charges that he leapt out at victims while wearing rubber gimp outfit. Read more ⮕

Bristol: Woman recalls 'terrifying' moment she saw 'Somerset gimp'Hunt told police: 'I am not dangerous, I am a normal person, I have got a few problems.' Read more ⮕

Man Found Guilty of Being the "Somerset Gimp"A man named Joshua Hunt has been found guilty of scaring female drivers by jumping in front of cars while dressed in a latex suit and a horrifying mask made out of tights. The incidents took place in the Bleadon area of Somerset last year. Hunt has been convicted of two offences under the Public Order Act for causing intentional harassment, alarm, or distress. Read more ⮕

Man charged as being the'Somerset gimp'Hunt told police: 'I am not a gimp – I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit.' Read more ⮕

Female motorists ‘terrified’ by man in gimp suit on country lane in Somerset, court hearsJoshua Hunt, 32, denies two offences of causing intentional harassment, alarm or distress. Read more ⮕

Gardener who scared drivers while 'writhing around' in gimp suit found guiltyWhen Joshua Hunt, 32, was arrested in May this year, he told police: 'I am not a gimp.' Read more ⮕