Joshua Hunt told police: ‘I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit. I am not dangerous, I am a normal person, I have got a few problems.’

Hunt’s creepy actions left female motorists terrified and fearing they might be abducted and led to him being known as the Drivers told how they were terrified after seeing him because white neon paint around his eyes and mouth reflected off their headlights.

“It was terrifying although I had only seen them for a few seconds. I had never seen anything like this before,” Mrs Lodge said. Upon his arrest, Hunt told police: “I am not a gimp – I do not own a gimp suit. I am not in a gimp suit. I am not dangerous, I am a normal person, I have got a few problems.”Inside his van was a collection of wet black clothing, women’s tights, face masks and gloves, the court hear headtopics.com

“Time from time, it is a self-loathing thing because I feel so crap about myself. It’s a release because I feel like shit – I cover myself in shit.“I apologise to those people – I agree what I was doing was frightening but hand on my heart I never intended to cause them harassment, alarm or distress.”

