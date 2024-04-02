Soluble Immune Checkpoint Factors in Blood as Potential Biomarkers for ICI Cancer Immunotherapy

Soluble immune checkpoint factors in blood may serve as potential biomarkers for assessing the efficacy of cancer immunotherapy with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs). Researchers have found that the levels of certain soluble immune checkpoint factors in the blood of cancer patients can be used to predict the response to ICI treatment.

This discovery could help personalize cancer treatment and improve patient outcomes.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



medical_xpress / 🏆 101. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham Forest have 'too many X factors' for Premier League relegationNottingham Forest came close to grabbing all three points at Kenilworth Road but had to settle for a 1-1 draw

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Five factors to ensure an infant thrivesThere are basic resources every baby needs for the best possible chance to develop as healthy well-functioning human.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Research finds free, weekly fresh produce improves diet, physical activity and reduces CVD risk factorsPrograms that provided free, weekly home delivery of fresh fruits and vegetables from local farms helped improve recipients' nutrition levels, physical activity levels and cardiovascular disease risk factors, according to preliminary research presented at the American Heart Association's Epidemiology and Prevention&9474;Lifestyle and...

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Risk factors for serious inflammatory conditions in IBD patients identifiedInvestigators at Cedars-Sinai have identified risk factors that make inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) patients susceptible to developing serious conditions in other parts of their bodies.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »

Lung disease puts patients at risk of developing heart conditions regardless of other risk factorsPatients with lung disease are more likely to develop heart disease independent of any risk factors, according to new research.

Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »

Lung disease patients more likely to develop heart disease independent of any risk factorsPatients with lung disease are more likely to develop heart disease independent of any risk factors, according to new research.

Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »