Soldiers who fell in love in NI in Troubles rekindle relationship two decades on

Two female soldiers who said they were subjected to room raids, interrogations, and wrote letters in code as they faced the “mental torture” of having to hide their relationship during the homosexuality ban while serving in the British Army have described rekindling their romance more than two decades later as “a miracle”.

“The only phone line that we had access to was a military one, which we knew was being monitored, so we couldn’t even speak to each other,” Ruth told PA Real Life. However, they managed to make contact with each other more than 20 years later and, after Ju saw Ruth on the Channel 4 TV programme Coach Trip, they planned their rendezvous.

“As soon as we got together, that was it. It was like we’d never ever been apart… and now we’ve been married six years,” Ruth added. Ruth and Ju joined the British Army in 1987 and 1989 respectively, and they first saw each other during a hockey match in Lisburn in Northern Ireland in 1991. headtopics.com

“My heart missed I don’t know how many beats and I thought, ‘Woah, what’s happening here?’ Cupid’s arrows were going in.” “The nervousness, the emotions for if you got caught, that was with you like a shadow all the time, you could not escape it.”

“There was no legal representation. It was just horrific, and they were just trying to get me to say: ‘Yes, I’m gay’, and how I never actually just caved in, I don’t know.” Ju said these letters were intercepted and she was questioned over certain words and sentences but she “did not break”.“I called Ruth and said, ‘I can’t cope anymore. I’m never going to have the career that I love, that I’ve wanted since I was 10 years old’,” Ju said. headtopics.com

The pair both handed in their notice in 1994, were “absolutely devastated”, and they have since reflected back on the “mental torture” they both went through.

