Soldiers Use Online Video Games to Stay Connected with Families, Study Finds

Soldiers serving abroad are using online video games to keep in touch with their families in the UK, a new study shows. Research led by the Anglia Ruskin University found children and partners of stationed personnel are using Fortnite , Roblox and app games to contact their family member during period of separation.
Interviews and focus groups held for the 'Navigating Modern Communication' study established families use the integrated chat and call functions built into games or console to interact. 'Because I have an Xbox and my dad has a PlayStation, he would take his PlayStation and we'd play together. And we talked together on the game and we'd just play together on the game,' one child said. Care home resident surprised by a trip to see RAF plane he flew at 22. Families described how internet-based methods made it easier to communicate due to their immediacy and allowed parents to be more flexible with timings and communicate on the go. But families also shared difficulties finding time to communicate with stable internet connections and negotiating different time zones occasionally proved barriers. Speaking about the troubles with Wi-Fi, one child told researchers: 'That’s the most annoying thing ever. I'll be talking about something really important, and I'll be really into it, I've come to an end, calls off…but I can't remember the start so I can’t explain it again. It’s really annoying.
Soldiers Online Video Games Families Communication Separation Fortnite Roblox Chat Functions Call Functions Internet-Based Methods Challenges
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: mothercareuk - 🏆 129. / 51 Read more »
Source: mothercareuk - 🏆 129. / 51 Read more »