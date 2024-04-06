Solar Eclipse to Cast Near Darkness Over Parts of the United States

The sun’s corona is visible as the moon obscures the sun during the solar eclipse in Madras, Oregon, on Aug. 21, 2017. The eclipse will cut a 2,000-mile path across the United States in just over an hour, casting near darkness over a region of more than 200,000 square miles from Texas to Maine. The rest of the continental United States — plus Hawaii and a spot of southern Alaska — will enjoy a consolation prize of partial occlusion.
The following interactive simulates what this will look like from any location in the U.S., Monday's eclipse is the second time in seven years that such an astronomical rarity has favored a large part of the nation. The fact that the cosmos has favored with two complete solar eclipses in less than a decade. As astrophysical odds go, one envies the residents of this anointed parallelogram
