Solar Eclipse Captivates North America

People across North America spent Monday afternoon looking up at the sky — with protective glasses, of course — at the solar eclipse . The phenomenon crossed over into sports in Cleveland and Cincinnati , where baseball players and fans alike caught a glimpse of the eclipse at Progressive Field and Great American Ball Park, respectively.
During practice rounds in preparation for the upcoming Masters in Augusta, Ga., golfers and fans stopped to enjoy the eclipse as well.
Millions gather in North America hoping to catch glimpse of total solar eclipseIt will be another 21 years before the US sees a total solar eclipse on this scale.
Total Solar Eclipse to Darken North AmericaNorth America will experience a total solar eclipse, with many people gathering to witness the Moon completely covering the Sun. The eclipse will only be visible from certain parts of the planet, excluding the UK and Ireland. However, a partial solar eclipse may be visible in some British cities and Ireland. The path of totality will span from Mexico to US states and then to Canada.
