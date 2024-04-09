Solar Eclipse Captivates North America

People across North America spent Monday afternoon looking up at the sky — with protective glasses, of course — at the solar eclipse . The phenomenon crossed over into sports in Cleveland and Cincinnati , where baseball players and fans alike caught a glimpse of the eclipse at Progressive Field and Great American Ball Park, respectively.

During practice rounds in preparation for the upcoming Masters in Augusta, Ga., golfers and fans stopped to enjoy the eclipse as well.

