Sofia Richie Used Concealer As Lipstick And Millennials Are Freaking Out About A Foundation Lips Revival

Millennials assemble, it’s 2023 and our the ‘00s revival is still going strong. It was something of a golden era – a time spent swooning over, forever readjusting our low-slung jeans and Blu Tack-ing posters of Chad Michael Murray to our walls. And then there were the beauty trends, some of which were decidedly questionable and - as many Millennials will agree - much less worth revisiting.

Let's take a stroll along make-up's memory lane. There was the '00s penchant for purple eyeshadow, frequently teamed with a heavy wash of magenta blushBritney Spears. Avril Lavigne made a case for emo make-up (in all its dark, smudged-up glory) and bright white eyeshadow adored the inner corner of just about every celebrity eye upon the red-carpet. Arguably, theof all ‘00s beauty looks? Foundation lips.

Well, news just in. If 2023 'it' girl Sofia Richie's latest TikTok is to be believed, Gen Z may be gearing up for a foundation lips revival.That said, as much as I appreciate Richie's contributions to the beauty arena and l_ove_ a multipurpose make-up product, I'm unlikely to be revisiting foundation lips any time soon. headtopics.com

In her GRWM video Richie says, ‘I want to show you the lip combo that I have been absolutely obsessed with for this fall. I use the YSL Lip Combo in Candy Glaze in shade 15 and 14. They are absolutely stunning. I'm going to start with shade 14, which is a bit darker. Next, I apply 15 which is a bit lighter and I’ll just put that right over. What I love about these products is that they are so hydrating - they're so lightweight and they're easy to carry around.

The results? A warm, nude-toned lip that appears glossy and hydrated. But it's what Richie does next that brings it all back. The star adds a ‘tiny, tiny drop of concealer’ to the centre of her top and bottom lip to lend dimension and shade on the illusion of plumpness. The technique looked pretty effective on camera and a world away from the colour-block effect we aimed for in the '00s. headtopics.com

