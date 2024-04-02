Social Worker Sentenced to Eight Years for Threatening and Assaulting Victims

A social worker who threatened to have his victims' children removed has been sentenced to eight years in prison, followed by three years on licence, at the High Court in Glasgow. Thomas Proctor, 43, used his position to threaten two of his three victims between 2022 and 2019.The court heard he raped one woman while she was recovering from a procedure in hospital and attacked another after spiking her glass of water with an unknown substance.

Judge William Gallacher spoke of his 'absolute revulsion' at Proctor's crimes.'They were simply disgraceful and unacceptable,' he said.'At your age you will continue to pose a risk to the community,' he continued, refusing Proctor's defence team's request for a lesser sentenc

