Social Media Star Kyle Marisa Roth Passes Away

Kyle, who was popular on TikTok, was open about her mental health battles in recent years and her journey with colon cancer , passed away last week.

Her sister posted on Instagram: "My sister Kyle Marisa passed away last week. As a family we are still processing and deciding how to properly celebrate and honor her life. "We don’t know what happened yet. I know she touched so many people with her humor, intelligence, beauty, gossip activism, athleticism and more - she had so many gifts.

"If anyone wants to connect about Kyle, I'm here to talk and share memories. I will also keep you in the loop on any memorials as they are planned. I am so sorry to those learning about this loss right now. Any prayers thoughts blessings or intentions for this soul's smooth transition are welcomed."Jacquie Cohen Roth wrote: "This is not a platform for personal life shares but so many of my connections on this platform go back years and I have a devastating loss to share.

