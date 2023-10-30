Soap Bosses Hint at Dean's Return and Possible Reunion with Shirley

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TheSun »

But this week, soap bosses have decided to throw a spanner in the works and fans of the long-running show are convinced's return appears to have been confirmed when he re-appeared on the set of the London-based soap, although bosses are doing all they can to keep it under wraps.Yet fans are also firmly convinced he won't be coming back to Albert Square alone and, according to them, his on-screen mother"I wonder if Dean’s return could be part of an agreement to bring Linda Henry back", one fan penned on X, formerly known as Twitter.Emmerdale's Vinny actor Brad Johnson reveals his engagement to girlfriend Sammie "I can't say I'm bothered about Dean returning, but surely Shirley won't be too far behind if Linda Henry is actually returning?", another questioned as a third echoed: "Could this mean that Shirley IS returning?!" Another added: "who is her surprise visitor? If it's her Rapist Dean Wicks I wonder if he'll bring Shirley back with him. I'm excited!!!" "Shirley is coming back after Mick’s suspected death last Christmas, and her return is with Dean as she wants to mend paths with Dean as she doesn’t want to lose another Son", one viewer wrote. Another fan concluded: "After Danny Dyer and other Carters leaving, I reckon Henry would want somebody in her on-screen family with her."a distraught woman in late 2022, after Mick seemingly drowned at sea while trying to save both Linda and Janine Butche

Shirley Ballas: Life isn't just about sexStrictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas discusses her preferences in partners, her openness to new challenges, and her tough upbringing. She emphasizes the importance of impartiality as a judge and encourages the public to vote. Shirley also shares how she deals with negative comments. Read more ⮕

Soap Star Shona McGarty Finds Love with Musician David BrackenSoap star Shona McGarty has found love with musician David Bracken, who is one half of Irish guitar duo Blessed. Shona shared a photo of them together, referring to David as her family. Fans expressed their happiness for the couple. Shona also talked about her decision to leave her long-standing role in a soap opera to pursue other opportunities. Read more ⮕

10 soap spoilers including a killer confirmed and a jaw-dropping twistTerror lurks in all corners of soapland, with terrifying twists and spooky shock in store for the genre's finest. Read more ⮕

Coronation Street star's spooky transformation with soap boyfriend'We have to do this justice.' Read more ⮕

EastEnders fans believe another iconic character returns amid Dean Wicks claimsEastEnders fans think they've worked out the return of another iconic character amid claims villain Dean Wicks could potentially be returning to the hit BBC One soap Read more ⮕

Musician and Producer Dean Honer Releases Hot Sauce BookDean Honer, a musician and producer from Sheffield, has released a book called Hot Sauce: A fiery guide to 101 of the world’s best sauces. Co-authored with Neil Ridley, the book explores the history, taste, and heat levels of 101 sauces from 50 countries. Read more ⮕