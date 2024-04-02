SNP's Opposition to Nominating Members to the House of Lords

I only joined the SNP in 2016 after the EU referendum, and I have never been able to understand the party’s longstanding opposition to nominating members to serve in the upper house atand the Lords, it seems nonsense to me that the SNP has a superb cohort MPs in the Commons, but no representation at all in the Lords. It’s worth remembering that huge areas of law that apply in Scotland are NOT currently devolved, and so the detail of all this legislation is determined by votes at Westminster.
Moreover, because time in the the House of Commons is heavily constrained by “guillotine” resolutions presented by the government, it is only in the Lords that most legislation receives detailed scrutiny. Many very wise amendments made by the House of Lords are in the end accepted by the Commons, but unless a party has members in the Lords to propose amendments, there is nothing that can be don
