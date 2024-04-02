SNP's Opposition to Nominating Members to the House of Lords

I only joined the SNP in 2016 after the EU referendum, and I have never been able to understand the party’s longstanding opposition to nominating members to serve in the upper house atand the Lords, it seems nonsense to me that the SNP has a superb cohort MPs in the Commons, but no representation at all in the Lords. It’s worth remembering that huge areas of law that apply in Scotland are NOT currently devolved, and so the detail of all this legislation is determined by votes at Westminster.

Moreover, because time in the the House of Commons is heavily constrained by “guillotine” resolutions presented by the government, it is only in the Lords that most legislation receives detailed scrutiny. Many very wise amendments made by the House of Lords are in the end accepted by the Commons, but unless a party has members in the Lords to propose amendments, there is nothing that can be don

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SunScotNational / 🏆 49. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Plaid Cymru peer: SNP should keep Lords membership under reviewPLAID Cymru’s newest peer has suggested the SNP should keep Lords membership under review to keep independence “in as many rooms as we can”.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Plaid Cymru peer to become youngest ever in House of LordsA PLAID Cymru peer is to become the youngest ever to be introduced to the House of Lords as the party continues to push for more members in the…

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Flights to Rwanda delayed until June due to defeats in House of LordsThe first flights to Rwanda under the Government’s flagship bill will be delayed until June following a series of defeats in the House of Lords on Wednesday. The Lords backed seven amendments to the Government’s Rwanda bill, as peers again pressed their demands for revisions to the legislation, including overturning the bid to oust the courts from the process.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Town crowned Infrastructure champion at House of Lords ceremonyShrewsbury was crowned Infrastructure champion in last night’s annual Let’s Celebrate Towns awards, in a ceremony at the House of Lords.

Source: ShropshireStar - 🏆 98. / 51 Read more »

House Of Lords Inflicts Big Defeat On Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda BillGraeme Demianyk is a news editor at HuffPost UK, and is based in New York. As well as being night new editor, he has written extensively on the Grenfell tower disaster and the UK's housing crisis.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

The sabotaging of Rwanda Bill by ­left-wing Lords is shamefully and revoltingly cynical...Peers have inflicted a fresh defeat against the Government’s Rwanda Bill

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »