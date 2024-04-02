SNP's Depute Westminster Leader to Reveal Workplace Secrets at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The SNP's depute Westminster leader has pledged to "pull back the curtain" on her workplace in her first show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Mhairi Black pledged to deliver a "brutally honest" look at politics as she was announced as one of the acts taking to the stage at the Gilded Balloon venue in Edinburgh this summer.
She said: "I'm looking forward to my first Fringe show and think it'll be a good laugh spending over 10 years in Westminster means I have plenty of stories to tell and I'm looking forward to pulling back the curtain and revealing a little more about my experiences there. "Expect a brutally honest look at politics as I embrace my fairly dark sense of humour to reflect on my time there and look ahead to what's nex
