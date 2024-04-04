SNP Ministers Deny Responsibility for Sacking CalMac and Ferguson Marine Bosses

SNP ministers did not make the decision to sack the bosses of CalMac and Ferguson Marine , Humza Yousaf has insisted. The First Minister also said he wants all agencies involved to have a “laser-like focus” on delivering for island communities. He said he has confidence in the chief executive of Caledonian Maritime Assets Ltd ( CMAL ). This is the Government’s company which owns the ferries and port infrastructure.
It emerged on Wednesday that CalMac chief executive Robbie Drummond had been removed by the state-owned ferry operator’s board. As an interim replacement was announced, the UK’s largest ferry operator said there are likely to be ongoing challenges on the west coast network until new vessels join its fleet. Drummond’s departure came a week after Ferguson Marine chief executive David Tydeman was sacked by the state-owned company’s board. Ferguson Marine is building two over-budget and delayed ferries for CalMa
