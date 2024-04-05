SNP Minister to Launch Delayed and Over-Budget Ferry

An SNP minister will attend the launch of the second delayed and over-budget ferry next week. Wellbeing Economy Secretary Mairi McAllan will launch the MV Glen Rosa from the Ferguson Marine yard in Port Glasgow on Tuesday. The ferry and its sister vessel the Glen Sannox have been a running political sore for the Scottish Government and the publicly-owned yard . Repeated delays and cost overruns have run into multiple hundreds of millions of pounds.
McAllan will be joined the yard’s interim chief executive John Petticrew and head of Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) Kevin Hobbs. CMAL is the publicly-backed owner of the ferry. The ferry will need to undergo trials before its handover, which is expected in September. The former head of the shipyard David Tydeman was sacked last month over “performance-related issues”, as further delays to the ferries were expected. Under questioning in Parliament last week, McAllan was unable to say how long the delays are expected to b
