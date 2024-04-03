SNP Minister Refuses to Comment on JK Rowling's Comments Being Recorded as Non-Crime Hate Incident

An SNP minister has refused to say if comments by Harry Potter author JK Rowling could have been recorded by police as a non-crime hate incident. Siobhian Brown said it is an operational matter for Police Scotland – who have been enforcing new legislation aimed at tackling hate crime which came into force north of the border this week.

A non-crime hate incident is recorded when an incident does not meet the threshold for a crime but is perceived to be “motivated (wholly or partly) by malice and ill-will towards a social group”, according to Police Scotland guidance. Amid reports that more than 3,000 complaints have been received so far, the minister also revealed a false complaint had been made in her name. Police have already confirmed that comments made by Rowling on social media on Monday were “not assessed to be criminal” and “no further action will be taken” against the write

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JK Rowling Criticizes SNP's Hate Crime Law and Refuses to Delete Social Media MessagesJK Rowling expresses her disapproval of the Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, stating that she will not delete her old social media messages. The new legislation criminalizes "stirring up hatred" against protected characteristics. Rowling's criticism adds to the growing opposition to the law, with concerns raised about potential consequences for comedians and performers. She had previously been involved in a misgendering controversy. Rowling mocks the idea of deleting her posts to avoid prosecution under the new law.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

JK Rowling slams 'ludicrous' SNP hate crime law and refuses to delete postsThe billionaire author attacked the controversial Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act, which comes into effect on April 1.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

SNP minister refuses to say whether JK Rowling comments were hate crime incidentSiobhian Brown said complaints made against the multi-millionaire author were an operational matter for Police Scotland.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Tory demands police apology as police say Rowling comments ‘not a hate incident’Conservative MSP Murdo Fraser wants an apology as remarks he made were classed as a ‘non-crime hate incident’ but those made by JK Rowling were…

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

SNP minister warns of hate crime 'hysteria' as police receive 3,000 complaintsA senior Scottish Government source told the Record there needed to be a 'reality check about this law' after celebs like Ally McCoist and JK Rowling spoke out against it.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Online comments made by JK Rowling not recorded as non-crime hate incident, Police Scotland confirmsThe Hate Crime and Public Order (Scotland) Act aims to tackle the harm caused by hatred and prejudice but has come under fire from opponents who claim the new laws could stifle free speech.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »