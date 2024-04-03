SNP demands UK Parliament recall after aid workers killed in Gaza

The SNP has demanded that the UK Parliament is recalled after three British aid workers were killed by Israeli airstrikes in Gaza. The party's Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has written to Rishi Sunak, Keir Starmer and speaker Lindsay Hoyle to demand that MPs return to Westminster. He said that Sunak should "outline the UK government's response to the killing of UK citizens by Israel".

He added that recalling parliament would "enable MPs to scrutinise the UK government's response" and "finally debate and vote on ending arms sales to Israel." John Chapman, James Kirby and James Henderson were among seven World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers killed in strikes by the Israel Defense Forces on Monday. Flynn wrote: "With three UK citizens among those killed in the Israeli strike on World Central Kitchen (WCK) aid workers, it is essential that the UK Parliament is recalled immediately

