SNP criticizes UK government over North Sea oil and gas tax revenue

Doogan spoke out on the 60th anniversary of the introduction of the Continental Shelf Act , which came into effect on April 15, 1964.
“We expect receipts to fall further from 2023-24 to reach £2.2bn by 2028-29 as energy prices and production decline.” “That’s why Scotland’s energy will be at the heart of the General Election campaign and it’s why a vote for the SNP is a vote to control our energy future. A vote for the SNP is a vote for powers over energy to be in Scotland’s hands with
“The future of Scotland’s energy goes to the very heart of the choice that will come at the General Election. Westminster isn’t working for Scotland – and it’s time that decisions about Scotland were taken in Scotland, for Scotland, to benefit the people of Scotland.”We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories.
SNP UK Government North Sea Oil Gas Tax Revenue Continental Shelf Act Office For Budget Responsibility Energy Prices Production
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Chronic oil spills in the North Sea threaten marine protected areasTHERE have been more than 2000 oil spills in the North Sea since 2011 including 215 in marine protection areas which are home to some of…
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »