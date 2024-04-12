SNP Criticizes Keir Starmer's Commitment to Trident Submarines

The SNP has criticized Keir Starmer for his commitment to Trident nuclear submarines . Starmer, the UK Labour leader, stated that the nuclear deterrent is crucial for the country's safety and pledged to build four new submarines in the north west of England.

The SNP has long campaigned for the removal of Trident from Scotland and called Starmer's announcement 'grotesque'. They argue that the money should be invested in other areas such as healthcare and green energy.

