The depute leader of Renfrewshire Council has described her selection as the SNP’s Westminster candidate for Paisley and Renfrewshire South as a “bittersweet moment” following the death of her mother Margaret.

The Kilbarchan resident, who has represented Johnstone South and Elderslie since May 2017, said it will be a “privilege” to fight for the seat. She saw off competition from fellow SNP councillor Robert Innes in a ballot.

“We are utterly heartbroken and still trying to process the fact that she’s not here. My mum wasn’t interested in politics but I know she would have been very proud of me. I lost my sister during the 2017 local election campaign, and it has brought back those sad memories too. headtopics.com

Councillor Cameron, who describes herself as a “passionate anti-poverty campaigner”, is a former advocacy worker and manager in the voluntary sector. She was previously chair of Renfrewshire Integration Joint Board, the body responsible for oversight of the health and social care partnership, and is currently chair of the Fairer Renfrewshire sub-committee, a council task force formed to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Powered by the Paisley Daily Express, Renfrewshire Live is your go-to source for news, features and sport with live coverage provided direct to the app, seven days a week. There is also a dedicated St Mirren section that will follow every kick of the ball with the Buddies.Councillor Cameron was elected depute leader of the council after the local government election in May 2022, replacing predecessor Councillor Jim Paterson. In an interview with the Paisley Daily Express in September 2022, Councillor Cameron said she hoped she could be a role model for young women considering pursuing a career in politics. headtopics.com

Read more:

Daily_Record »

Star of Franz Ferdinand song Jacqueline selected as SNP election candidateJacqueline Cameron has been chosen as the SNP's candidate in Paisley and Renfrewshire South. Read more ⮕

Complaints about SNP inaction do nothing but divide the Yes sideJIM Taylor’s long letter (Oct 22) really misses the wider point in his understandable frustration at the lack of independence progress. Yes, we… Read more ⮕

SNP reveals six further candidates set to contest General ElectionTHE SNP have confirmed a further six candidates who will contest Westminster constituencies at the next General Election. Read more ⮕

SNP reveal six further candidates set to contest General ElectionTHE SNP has confirmed a further six candidates who will contest Westminster constituencies at the next General Election. Read more ⮕

SNP reveals six further candidates set to contest General ElectionTHE SNP have confirmed a further six candidates who will contest Westminster constituencies at the next General Election. Read more ⮕

West Lothian Council leader says SNP has 'set out to destroy local servicesMr Fitzpatrick says even the local SNP councillors in West Lothian did not support a Council Tax freeze Read more ⮕