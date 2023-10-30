SNP Councillor Joins Alba Party, Expresses Renewed Optimism for Scotland's Future

Cullen, who represents Ayr East Ward, was elected in 2017 and re-elected last year as an SNP candidate.

He went on:"However, when she said in her speech that now hope returns to the Scottish Independence movement I was filled with renewed optimism for the future of Scotland for the first time in a long while. I knew then that there was only one action I could take, so I’m proud to announce today that I am now an Alba Party councillor on South Ayrshire Council.”

“I am therefore pleased that we have achieved an important milestone in now having representation at every level of Government: at Westminster, Council level, and of course Holyrood where I hope to be the first of many Alba Party members of the Scottish Parliament," she said. headtopics.com

He suggested that despite his current differences with party leadership, he believes these could be changed in the long-term. "I am focusing on continuing working within the SNP to try to influence the party, and see us regain lost membership, and support."We know there are thousands of National readers who want to debate, argue and go back and forth in the comments section of our stories. We’ve got the most informed readers in Scotland, asking each other the big questions about the future of our country.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SunScotNational »

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to Alex Salmond’s Alba partyAsh Regan says she left the SNP because it had 'lost its focus on independence' Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan defects to become Alba Party's first MSPAsh Regan is joining the Alba Party , which was set up by former SNP leader Alex Salmond. She said she is quitting the SNP as it has 'drifted' from its focus on independence. Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership contender Ash Regan defects to Alba partyFormer SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has quit the party to join the Alba Party – becoming its first ever MSP. Read more ⮕

SNP MSP Ash Denham defects to Alba Party SNP MSP Ash Denham has defected to the Alba Party , citing the SNP 's loss of focus on independence as the reason. The SNP has called for her resignation and a by-election. This comes after MP Dr Lisa Cameron also left the SNP to join the Conservatives, exposing the party as divided and chaotic. Alex Salmond welcomes Denham to the Alba Party , stating that her commitment to Scottish independence is unquestionable. Read more ⮕

SNP Member Ash Regan Defects to Alba Party Over Independence FocusAsh Regan, a former Scottish Government minister, has defected from the SNP to join the Alba Party , citing the SNP 's loss of focus on independence as the reason. This comes shortly after another SNP MP, Dr Lisa Cameron, announced her departure to join the Conservatives. Critics argue that these defections expose the SNP as being divided and chaotic. Alba Party leader Alex Salmond welcomes Regan's addition, emphasizing their commitment to achieving Scottish independence. Read more ⮕

Former SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan joins Alba PartyFormer SNP leadership candidate Ash Regan has joined the Alba Party , working alongside Alba MPs Neale Hanvey and Kenny MacAskill as part of a ' Scotland United for Independence Group'. Regan's addition to Alba sends a powerful message about their focus and determination to achieve an independent Scotland . The Alba Party aims to make a significant contribution in the upcoming General Election and return a significant block of pro-independence MSPs in the next Scottish Parliament elections. Read more ⮕