Snow and Heavy Rain Expected in the UK Today

The Met Office have warned that snow could hit the country today with heavy rain and strong winds also on the cards. The Scottish Highlands will see the most of any potential snow with the areas worst affected including Dalwhinnie, Fort Augustus, Fort William, Craig and Ullapool. According to the Met Office weather maps, light snowfall affecting the Scottish Highlands has already started and will continue throughout the day.

Forecasters say that wet and windy weather will move north and east across all but the Northern Isles overnight. The Met Office say that conditions will be "rather mild" in the South. And despite a chilly start, those in the north should see the weather "turning increasingly mild" over the weekend. The warm conditions are due to a storm system and winds from the southwest bringing above-average temperatures to many parts of the UK

