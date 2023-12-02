Snap's AR offers new ways to experience history at museums

Rishi Sunak is known to love tech, so could it offer a way out of his awkward diplomatic row with Greece over the Elgin Marbles? The augmented reality (AR) boffins at Snap think it could. The creators of the app most people associate with wearing silly filters have branched out into culture and the arts, offering new ways for visitors to experience history at some of the world's most illustrious museums and galleries.

Snap's AR has been used to reinvent exhibitions at Amsterdam's Rijksmuseum, Miami's trendy Art Basel fair, London's Design Museum, and most recently the iconic Louvre in Paris. The museum's department of Egyptian antiquities now features 3D reconstructions of long-lost artwork and other historic monuments, viewable on phones via QR codes or the Snapchat camer





SkyNews » / 🏆 35. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The ‘incredible’ UK attraction – where visitors are lowered 360ft through a waterfall into a cave...A THRILLING attraction in the UK has been described as both “incredible” and “bucket list stuff” by those who have been brave enough to give it a go. For anyone who might be…

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Trampoline park bosses who ran venue where 11 visitors broke their backsDavid Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, both 33, pleaded guilty to health and safety offences when they appeared at Chester Crown Court last month.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Trampoline park bosses who ran venue where 11 visitors broke their backsDavid Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, both 33, pleaded guilty to health and safety offences when they appeared at Chester Crown Court last month.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Trampoline park bosses who ran venue where 11 visitors broke their backsDavid Shuttleworth and Matthew Melling, both 33, pleaded guilty to health and safety offences when they appeared at Chester Crown Court last month.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Former Flip Out Chester trampoline park bosses face punishment after visitors were 'injured daily'A number of young people suffered significant injuries after using a piece of equipment known as the Tower Jump.

Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »

Apology as visitors rue 'night of queuing' at Autumn Lights eventVisitors blasted the 'terrible' organisation

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »