Smirking Andrew breaks cover after show airs that’s ‘harmful’ for royals

Geraghty and Dixon have been convicted of multiple sexual offences , including engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. Detective Sergeant Rebecca Igglesden praised the victim's strength and bravery throughout the investigation.

The outcome of the trial may provide some comfort and aid in her recovery.

Geraghty Dixon Sexual Offences Child Investigation Victim Recovery

