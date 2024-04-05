Smart Meter Owners Reveal Top Energy-Saving Actions

Energy conscious smart meter owners say turning lights off in a room that nobody is using (29%) is the energy-saving action they believe has saved them the most money since the start of the energy crisis in 2021. A survey of smart meter owners, carried out by Censuswide on behalf of Smart Energy GB, found other top ways people think they have saved money on their bills include using air fryers instead of the oven (26%), and washing clothes at a lower temperature (25%).

On the other hand, energy-saving behaviours such as turning off plugs and devices rather than leaving them on standby (17%), not leaving devices charging overnight (14%), and only boiling the water you need in the kettle (12%) were voted as having less impact, saving people less money. Over half (52%) of respondents said they have invested financially in energy-saving measures in the last three years

