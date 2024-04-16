Slim Chance of Phillips Making Elland Road Comeback

Despite reports in the national media, the likelihood of England international Phillips making an Elland Road comeback are particularly slim, on account of the fact Leeds are not in a position to commit the necessary resources to signing such a player at this point in time. Sentimentality is all well and good but since Phillips left in a £42 million transfer two summers ago, plenty has changed at Elland Road , not least the ownership.

If Leeds are to bolster their central midfield options this summer, it'll likely be for a player with a propensity for finding the net as Ampadu, Gray, Gruev and Glen Kamara are yet to accumulate a single league goal between them this season. The squad planning issue is a mere footnote when taking into account Leeds' financials.

