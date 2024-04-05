Sky Sports to Show Key Fixtures Involving Manchester City and Liverpool in Premier League Run-In

Sky Sports will be showing key fixtures involving Manchester City and Liverpool in the Premier League run-in this May. Both title contenders feature at the start of the month, with Man City hosting Wolves at the Etihad on Saturday May 4, with kick-off at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Premier League .

Premier League fixtures | Premier League fixtures - games live on SkyGet Sky Sports - latest offers | Watch Premier League highlightsAll you need to know - Streaming Ref Watch with NOWLive football on Sky Sports this week | Stream the Premier League and more with NOW ​​ Current league leaders Liverpool are in action the following day when Jurgen Klopp's side host Champions League-chasing Tottenham at Anfield, with that huge Super Sunday encounter kicking off at 4.30pm live on Sky Sport

Sky Sports Manchester City Liverpool Premier League Fixtures Wolves Tottenham

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jurgen Klopp forces Sky Sports interviewer into Liverpool U-turnJurgen Klopp was speaking following Liverpool's 1-1 with Man City at Anfield

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

– Interesting on Newcastle United in advance of Manchester City matchInteresting on Newcastle United in advance of Manchester City match - Sky Sports expert's verdict

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Michael Edwards to lead restructure of Liverpool with Richard Hughes joining as sporting directorThe return of Michael Edwards to lead the restructure of Liverpool has been agreed, with Richard Hughes joining as sporting director. Talks were concluded on Monday with details over Edwards' exact role and an official announcement to follow this week. Sky Sports News understands Edwards will be given a prominent position within Fenway Sports Group, which would see him lead football operations at the Premier League side among other external tasks. NOW Sports Month Membership just £21 a month for 12 months | Get Sky SportsGet Sky Sports on WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports appThere are a few loose ends that need to be tied up, but a deal is set to be finalised in the coming days. Edwards had initially rebuffed an approach from Liverpool's owners to oversee the post-Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield, but face-to-face talks with FSG in Boston last weekend paved the path for his return

Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »

Transfer Rumours and News: Zirkzee, Fletcher, Silva, Ortega, Varane, AmorimManchester United and Arsenal target Joshua Zirkzee is understood to prefer a move to AC Milan and has told his agents to pave the way for his dream transfer. The twin sons of Manchester United icon Darren Fletcher have signed their first professional contracts with the club just months after joining from Manchester City. Transfer Centre LIVE!Stream Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky SportsGet Sky Sports with WhatsApp | Download the Sky Sports appManchester City star Bernardo Silva is seriously interested in signing for Barcelona, according to Portugal team-mate Joao Felix. Stefan Ortega has admitted he will consider his Manchester City future at the end of the season. Raphael Varane has been praised for 'raising awareness' on concussion - and experts warned it must lead to a culture change in football. Ruben Amorim is open to a Premier League job amid major interest from Liverpool.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United rivals Leicester City hoping for triple boost ahead of pivotal Championship double-headerLeicester City are approaching Easter fixtures against Bristol City and Norwich City

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »

Leeds United see 31st match moved for live TV coverage after Sky Sports pickLeeds United's trip to Middlesbrough at Riverside Stadium has been selected by Sky Sports for live television coverage and moved to 8pm on Monday, April 22

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »