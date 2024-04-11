Sky Sports Extends Partnership with Women's Super League

Sky Sports will show up to 44 Women's Super League matches in the 2024/25 season - more than any other broadcaster - extending the partnership with the league. Sky Sports first secured the rights to the WSL in 2021, signing a three-year deal alongside the BBC, and has now renewed terms for next season. This season has seen one of the most exciting title races in recent memory. Manchester City currently have a three-point lead over Chelsea, but have played a game more.

Stream the WSL on Sky Sports with NOW | Get Sky SportsLive WSL table | Watch highlights from every WSL game this seasonDownload the Sky Sports App | Get Sky Sports on WhatsAppThe excitement continues this week on Sky Sports, with Arsenal vs Bristol City on Sunday (kick-off 6.45pm) before Chelsea host Aston Villa on Wednesday (kick-off 7pm). Since 2021, viewing on pay TV has increased four-fold. Each season on Sky Sports, fans have watched in record-breaking numbers, with the Manchester derby on March 23, 2024 achieving a peak audience of nearly 600,000 and an average audience of 485,000. Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: 'It's a hugely exciting time for women's football in this country. 'Extending our partnership with the Women's Super League with more matches than any other broadcaster is fantastic news for Sky Sports customer

Sky Sports Women's Super League Partnership Matches Broadcaster Football

