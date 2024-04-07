Sky Offers £240 Discount on iPhone 15 Pro Max

Sky has launched an enticing deal on the iPhone 15 Pro Max, potentially saving you a cool £240. The iPhone 15 Pro Max, Apple's flagship phone, is notoriously expensive, making it a difficult choice between opting for a contract or paying outright for the device. But Sky might just have a more budget-friendly option for you if you've been waiting for the right moment to splash out on the new iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Sky is offering the iPhone 15 Pro Max for a reasonable £36 a month during its Easter sale. While it may not be the cheapest deal out there, it's certainly worth considering if you're in the market for a reliable contract. Sky is also giving you the chance to save £240 on a 100GB data plan, which comes in at £18 a month and will be added onto your plan. In total, you'll be paying £54 a month for both the phone and the data plan, with no upfront cost. But you could also scout for a cheaper data plan from other providers if you want to shop aroun

Sky Iphone 15 Pro Max Discount Deal Easter Sale Data Plan

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Major changes to bills from Monday include £240 energy savings and £100 tax riseHouseholds will see changes to their energy, water, council tax, broadband and TV bills from the start of next week

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Brits to save £240 on average as Ofgem change comes in next weekHowever, some households will face additional temporary costs

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

ASUS Vivobook Pro 15 OLED (2024) review: creative pro laptop gets gaming-friendly updateASUS keeps its winning streak going with a laptop that balances work and play with a reasonable price tag.

Source: CreativeBloq - 🏆 40. / 65 Read more »

Ten arrested at pro-Palestine Al Quds Day march and Pro-Israel counter protestThe demonstrations took place on the same day new public order powers to prevent 'serious disruption' at protests came into force

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Ten arrests after pro-Israel and pro-Palestine groups clash in LondonTen arrests have been made in total, including two for threats to kill, after more than a thousand people supporting Israel and Palestine demonstrated in central London on Friday afternoon.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Ten Arrests Made as Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine Demonstrations Clash in LondonTen arrests have been made in total, including two for threats to kill, after more than a thousand people supporting Israel and Palestine demonstrated in central London on Friday afternoon. The force said the pro-Palestine Al Quds Day protest march set off from Marsham Street accompanied by officers at around 4pm.A counter-protest supporting Israel was also held, with hundreds of police officers descending on the area to keep the groups separate.The arrests include two for making threats to kill, one for refusing to comply with conditions under the Public Order Act, one for a homophobic public order offence, two for inciting racial hatred, three for obstruction and one for assaulting an emergency worker.One pro-Palestine demonstrator outside Parliament told LBC: "All we are saying is, they have to stop killing people".A protestor in support of Israel stressed the importance of remembering the hostages still being held captive by Hamas

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »