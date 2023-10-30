Sky News: Scottish Labour leader's Gaza call snubbed by frontbencher

Manchester mayor Andy Burnham also made the call as Starmer came under criticism for his stance on the war in the Middle East, stopping short of calling for a ceasefire and instead supporting “humanitarian pauses” to allow aid into Gaza.

“And it's the shadow cabinet that decides what Labour Party policy is in Westminster and that's what's happened.”Will Keir Starmer pay the price for stance on Israel-Hamas war? Responding to a clip of the exchange online, Scottish Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth wrote: “The arrogance is palpable.”

“I think what we're seeing is that members of parliament are making their case for the opinions that they hold, whether because they have personal views or because they're representing particular views on behalf of their constituents.He added that the party’s policy is “clear” and that Israel has the “right to defend itself against daily attacks from Hamas”. headtopics.com

“And the sad consequence of Hamas’s actions is that there are innocent civilians as we've seen in the news in Gaza caught in the middle of this and aid is not being made available and not accessible enough to them.“And there is a humanitarian emergency unfolding, which is why we've called for a humanitarian pause so the aid can be made available to those innocent civilians.”

“And that is why we need to see the immediate release of hostages, immediate access to humanitarian supplies, food, medicine, electricity, water, into Gaza, the immediate cessation of violence, with an end of rocket fire into and out of Gaza. headtopics.com

