Sky Black Friday Deals: Get Sky Channels for £12.01 per Month

Sky has revealed its Black Friday deals and one offer allows you to get Sky channels for the equivalent of just £12.01 per month and does not need you to install a Sky dish. The media company has cut the price of its Sky Stream box, which gives users access to Sky channels via your home internet and does not need a Sky dish installed. The price of Sky Stream is usually £26 per month but it has been cut to £19 in the biggest Sky Black Friday deal launched today

. The discount also includes free Netflix, which usually costs £6.99 for a standard subscription and that means users who sign up to the deal get Sky for the equivalent of £12.01 when you factor in the cost of Netflix. Sky has also cut the price of its Sky Glass TV set, which has Sky channels and services built in and again does not use a Sky dish. The all-in-one entertainment system features a 4K screen as well as a soundbar for improved audio. Sky has cut the price of the Sky Ultimate TV pack, which includes both Sky TV and Netflix, to £33 a month on an 18-month contract. Sky says the Glass offer is the lowest ever price for the Ultimate TV Pack but it is not actually the cheapest price ever offered on the Sky Glass T

