A skincare expert is warning beauty fans to stop washing their face in the shower, as it may be doing the complexion more harm than good.

Taking to social media, she also explained how this risk is higher in colder weather and how to level up your routine for the changing seasons. As temperatures continue to drop, it's important to take extra care to protect your skin from the harshening elements.

Wales Online reports what Darcy recommends to look after skin in the chilly seasons. "First off, stop washing your face in the shower," she urged. "Usually the water is way too warm. Use the sink and really, really reduce the water temperature and your skin will thank you for it." headtopics.com

In the comment section, Margot replied: "Who knew a shower was so bad for your skin." Over on X, Seaslug asked: "Why shouldn’t you wash your face in the shower? Someone enlighten me." Soybloodlatte also seemed surprised: "Wait, you’re not supposed to wash your face in the shower??" saltylemonjuice pondered: "If you're not supposed to wash your face in the shower then why is washing it in the sink such an awful experience?"

“Tissues are essential for maintaining your hygiene while ill. Unfortunately, blowing your nose too hard can irritate and dry out the sensitive skin around the edge of your nose and lips leading to cracking and splitting. headtopics.com

He added: “A richer moisturiser should help when you are feeling under the weather to get some more water back into your skin, boosting its hydration. For the more sensitive areas, such as just around the nose, try a balm-textured product and reapply throughout the day.

