Skin Cancer UK Calls for Mandatory Warning Signs on Sunbeds

The move could save lives, according to Skin Cancer UK, which is calling on the government to update legislation and make warning signs mandatory. The support group’s chief executive Gill Nuttall said: "Sunbed use kills people needlessly, so the mandatory installation of warning signs feels like a small, but important change. It will save lives, simple as that." The call comes 13 years after the introduction of the Sunbed Regulation Act, which banned under-18s from using them.

However, Skin Cancer UK has raised concerns social media is fuelling a rise in tanning bed usage among younger people. It claims there has been more than 200 million searches for the term #sunbed on the video platform TikTok in the last 12 months. In January, reality star Kim Kardashian posted a tour of her Skkn by Kim offices, which included a sunbed. She defended her use of tanning beds, however, saying they help with her psoriasis. Cancer Research UK estimates there are about 16,700 cases of melanoma, a type of skin cancer that can spread to other parts of the body, in the UK every year. However, predictions suggest this could rise to 26,500 by 2038-2040. According to the NHS, sunbeds can emit larger doses of UV rays than the midday tropical sun. The health service also warned that frequent exposure to UV rays under the age of 25 leads to a greater risk of developing skin cancer in later life, along with sunburn in childhood

