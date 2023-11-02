Sizewell C: What is it and where is it planned to be?

Sizewell C, on the right, would be built next to Sizewell B, centre, which is still generating, and Sizewell A, far left, which operated until 2006 and is being decommissionedThe planned plant is expected to cost about £20bn

The planned plant is expected to cost about £20bn - slightly less than the plant currently under construction at Hinkley Point, in Somerset, because Sizewell C will be a near-identical replica which saves on costs.

Earlier this year, Parliament passed the Nuclear Energy (Financing) Act, allowing the government to use RAB to contribute towards the initial construction costs of a big nuclear project. The Nuclear Industry Association said it would add a small levy to bills of no more than a few pounds during the early phase of construction and less than £1 a month over the course of a project. headtopics.com

The village is already home to two separate power stations - the decommissioned Magnox Sizewell A and pressurised water reactor (PWR) Sizewell B.While about 5,500 people live in the Leiston area, it is understood fewer than 100 live in Sizewell itself.The whole coast is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and the shingle beach is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

RSPB Minsmere, which provides reedbed, wet grassland and heath habitats for a variety of wildlife including wading birds, marsh harriers, otters, water voles and bearded tits, lies just north of the site. headtopics.com

While fears have been raised about a lack of investors for Sizewell C, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told the BBC in September he was still confident about the project.

