Six-year-old girl hailed as hero for saving family from house fire

A six-year-old girl who ran into her burning home to rescue her mum, brother and sister while they were sleeping on the sofa has been praised for her bravery.SelbyThe youngster ran into the house where her mother Laura Lee Patterson, was asleep with her younger siblings 15 month old Joel James Austin and two-year-old Tiffany Rose.

The family all escaped from the house unharmed thanks to Olivia's quick thinking before the fire ripped through the entire house destroying it and all their belongings.Crews from Selby, Acomb, York, Tadcaster, and an Ariel Ladder Platform from Harrogate were called to tackle the fireWell wishers are now raising funds to help the family replace items that perished in blaze including Laura's former colleagues.

Marsha then set up a GoFundMe page in order to collect donations for items including bedding, clothes and children’s toys, as well as to help raise money for the family who lost everything in the blaze.The family are now living in temporary accommodation

Bravery House Fire Rescue Family Fundraising

