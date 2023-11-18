Sisters Left Fighting for Their Lives After Using Same Type of Tampon

Two fit and healthy sisters were left fighting for their lives after using the same type of 'super plus' tampon. Devine Johnson, 21, developed sepsis from toxic shock syndrome (TSS) caused by the period product. Just 30 days later, her sister, Jaya, 17, developed the same infection and was also admitted to hospital. Their devastated mum, Javon, 46, described the ordeal: 'We honestly thought we were going to lose them. 'My husband and I just stood there in shock.

'We couldn't believe this had actually happened to us again. What are the odds?





Read more: METROUK » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

DAİLYMAİLUK: Tessa Johnson wins two more gold medals as trans cyclist continues to dominate Chicago competition...Tessa Johnson, 25, won the women' Single Speed and women's Cat Half races on October 29 at the Campton Cross competition.

Source: DailyMailUK | Read more »

HELLOMAG: Exclusive: Alexandra Burke discusses newborn baby in rare insight into raising two children under twoThe Bad Boys singer and West End star exclusively reveals how she's adapting to life as a mum-of-two

Source: hellomag | Read more »

ECHOWHATSON: Interactive darts venue Flight Club moving into past Boujee unitFlight Club will span two floors with two bars and deliver a cosy, traditional pub atmosphere

Source: EchoWhatsOn | Read more »

BBCEMT: Ilford rappers found in scene of bloody carnage, jury toldFive men are accused of two murders, two attempted murders and perverting the course of justice.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

BBCEMT: Ilford rappers found in scene of bloody carnage, jury toldFive men are accused of two murders, two attempted murders and perverting the course of justice.

Source: bbcemt | Read more »

İ NEWSPAPER: ‘My baby is crying constantly’: Gaza runs out of milk formula as infants starve'When the two cans are finished we will face big problems with feeding the two babies'

Source: i newspaper | Read more »