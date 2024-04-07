Sister Seeks Answers in Overlooked Scandal That Claimed Brother's Life

A sister is on a mission to shed light on the overlooked scandal that claimed the life of her brother. Paul Mackey contracted HIV after a minor car crash in 1994 and became one of the victims of a devastating scandal that led to the deaths of around 3,000 people in the UK.

His family is now hoping for answers from an upcoming report.

