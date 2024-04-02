Sister of missing Rangers fan urges minute's applause at Ibrox

The sister of a tragic Rangers fan feared dead after falling off a cruise ship has urged Old Firm supporters to take part in a minute’s applause for her sibling. Liam Jones was travelling on the MSC Euribia as it sailed from Southampton to Hamburg, Germany, when he went missing on March 16. The 23-year-old social work student, from Dundee, had sent a text message to wife Sophia Mcphee saying he was feeling seasick before he was understood to have toppled off deck.

Sister Paula Devlin has now told the Record that her brother "deserves to be celebrated" with a fitting tribute at Ibrox on Sunday, April 7. She said: “His passion since he was a little boy was always Rangers. He loved nothing more than attending a game with friends

