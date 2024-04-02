Sister of journalist killed in Creggan says attacks on press aim to prevent exposure

The sister of a journalist shot dead during rioting in Creggan at Easter nearly five years ago has said attacks on the press this week were an attempt to "prevent the media from exposing them for what they are". Lyra McKee was shot and killed as she observed a riot in Creggan in April 2019. On Easter Monday this year, petrol bombs were thrown at reporters and photographers covering a parade and commemoration event organised by republicans opposed to the peace process.

Lyra McKee's sister, Nichola McKee Corner, said she believes journalists were attacked this week "to prevent the media from exposing them for what they are". "Having seen further footage and images from yesterday, I am increasingly concerned about the welfare of young people and children in Creggan and surrounding areas," she said

