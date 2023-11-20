Sir Patrick's handwritten notes handed over to inquiry's legal team

Sir Patrick recorded his thoughts most evenings as handwritten notes, saying they were a "form of release" which helped him focus on the next day's challenges. When he appeared in the inquiry's first phase he described them as a "brain dump" and argued that they should not be made public in full as they were never intended for public consumption.

Those notes have been handed over in full to the inquiry's legal team, and about 25 short extracts have already been read in open court when other witnesses were being questioned. The first entry from his diaries we know about so far comes from May 2020, and focuses on the debate around how to release lockdown restrictions.Sir Patrick was responsible for chairing the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), a committee of scientists, mainly from academia, responsible for advising ministers on Covid. But his diary reveals he is concerned about the "following the science" mantra coming from the government."Ministers try to make the science give the answers rather than them making decision





