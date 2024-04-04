Sir Nicholas Soames' military charity under police investigation

His grandfather, Sir Winston Churchill, helped shape the nation's destiny as few others have done, while, for his own part, Sir Nicholas (now Lord) Soames served as Minister of State for the Armed Forces. But it seems unlikely that the Tory peer can be relishing the latest chapter in the history of the Ogilby Trust, a military charity of which he is a pre-eminent grandee.

Six months after I disclosed that the Trust was reeling from the disappearance of funds totalling hundreds of thousands of pounds, I can reveal that it is now the subject of a police investigation. Soames, as vice patron, is one of the Ogilby Trust's senior figures. He was appointed in difficult circumstances, following the departure of Prince Andrew, the Trust's longstanding patron, who relinquished his position — along with similar roles he held at numerous other charities — in the wake of his 'car-crash' interview with Emily Maitli

